Crimes Danish media: Peter Madsen convicted of submarine murder tried to escape – police operation underway, snipers guard Madsen

Submarine murder suspected inventor Peter Madsen has tried to escape from prison, says the Danish newspaper Ekstrabladet.

A police operation is currently underway in the Albertsund district of Copenhagen, the newspaper said.

According to a reporter present at the magazine, a large number of police officers and police dogs are present. According to the reporter, two snipers are watching Madsen, who has tied a belt-like instrument around his stomach.

According to the newspaper, Madsen has recently been held in solitary confinement because it is suspected that he is planning an escape.

Madsen has been imprisoned in Herstedsvester Prison.

District Court sentenced Madsen in April 2018 from murder to life imprisonment.

Madsen admitted in the lawsuits that he cut the journalist Kim Wallin body and threw the pieces into the sea, but he did not admit at the time that he had murdered Wall.

Madsen was also convicted of sexual offenses and violation of the grave.

He appealed to the Court of Appeal over the length of his sentence but not his guilt. The Court of Appeal upheld the judgment.

Last month, Madsen admitted for the first time that he had killed Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

Madsen pleaded guilty in a documentary series in which she is interviewed over the phone.

