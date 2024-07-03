Crimes | Customs revealed the business of Subutex couriers: they are suspected of bringing 60,000 tablets to Finland

Crimes|Subutex tablets were brought to Finland by plane with regular passenger traffic. The tablets were hidden in the couriers’ luggage.

A criminal organization is suspected of having brought the drug Subutex from France to Finland for almost two million euros during the current year, Tulli informs.

Customs has seized nearly 20,000 Subutex tablets during its preliminary investigation, which is only a third of the amount that the criminal organization is suspected of bringing from France via Belgium to Finland since the beginning of the year.

The narcotics were brought to Finland without permission by plane along with normal passenger traffic. The couriers had hidden the tablets among their luggage.

There are five suspects in the crime, one of whom is Finnish and four are foreign nationals. However, Customs believes that other persons in Finland and abroad are also involved in the whole.

“The five suspects were just couriers and organizers. We believe that there were persons operating in Finland who forwarded the drugs,” says the head of the investigation, the chief inspector of customs Janne Kallio.

According to Kallio, three of the suspects are in custody and two have yet to be reached. The four foreign suspects are not citizens of EU countries.

The persons are suspected of transporting at least 60,000 Subutex tablets from France to Finland on six different trips. The street value of the tablets is around 1.8 million euros, Tulli says.

Narcotics confiscations have increased to a record during the beginning of the year. Customs says that it has prevented the import of more than half a million medicinal tablets into Finland this year, which is more than all of last year combined.

According to the Customs, it seems that criminal organizations that transport drugs have switched back to using passenger traffic that has returned to normal after the corona pandemic.

The preliminary investigation regarding the importation of 60,000 Subutex tablets to Finland will be transferred to the prosecutor’s district of Southern Finland after completion of prosecution.