Crimes Criminals again send scam messages on behalf of the Post, in some cases new features

The police have become aware of several cases in which Finns have fallen victim to fraud on behalf of postal delivery companies. The crimes have started with text messages sent on behalf of, for example, Posti or the transport company Postnord.

Scam messages are not a new phenomenon. Last summer, police said nearly a hundred people had been the victims of a scam in a case where suspected criminals had sent fake Post arrival reports to victims and raised quick loans for a total of nearly 250,000 euros using the victims’ bank IDs.

However, the cases that have come to the attention of the police in recent weeks have new features.

“In the past, messages have been fished with bank IDs or other information, for example, and the victim may have been the victim of fraud. Now, if you happen to click on a link in a message, you may get malware on your phone, ”says the head of the police cybercrime center, crime inspector Mikko Rauhamaa.

There are several different scam messages on the move. The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency’s Traficom Cyber ​​Security Center has shared examples of scam messages on Twitter.

Early week by the time the police had become aware of several dozen cases in which the recipient of the message had inadvertently installed malware on their phone via a link they received from outside the official app store.

The messages entice the recipient of the message, for example, to install the companies’ own application or update via a link in the text message from a fake site. Malware installed on Android users’ phones has sent messages from the device abroad to the customer’s bill.

At worst, hundreds, even thousands, of messages have left. The messages have become a fall of hundreds of euros for many victims. It is difficult to detect malware before the device starts sending messages.

“These have either noticed that a lot of messages have left the phone or the operator has received a message that the phone bill is exceptionally high.”

Users of the Apple IOS operating system will be asked to sign in to a service resembling an application from a genuine mail company using Apple IDs via a link in a scam message. If the user who clicks on the link and logs in to the service has not enabled 2-step authentication for the Apple ID, criminals can access device information such as credit card information, keychain, and files.

Previously many scam messages could be identified, for example, by clumsy language. This is no longer the case, but the messages are very authentic.

The contents of the messages can also change, so it is difficult to give an accurate description of the contents or the progress of the scam. However, there are some ways to prevent scams. The simplest is this:

“If you don’t expect a package or mail, don’t do anything and don’t open links,” Rauhamaa says.

However, during a coronary virus, there are more mail packets moving than before, and it is possible that some recipients of scam messages are actually waiting for the packet. It is not always clear to the subscriber which transport company will deliver the ordered package.

“I would be happy to guide you so that if there are links in the message, they would not be clicked, but unfortunately the transport companies may even have genuine links in their messages. It is starting to be difficult to assess where to be skeptical and where not, ”says Rauhamaa.

If personal information, credit card information, online banking IDs are asked behind the link or the user is prompted to download the application, Rauhamaa urges you to think. Could the same information be preferred to be entered along official routes, such as through the transport company’s website?

“You should also always download apps through the official app store.”

If If the user suspects that they have entered their information in the wrong place or clicked on suspicious links, you should take immediate action. Prompt action can often prevent damage.

“If you’ve entered one of your Apple IDs, you might want to change its password. In addition, you should contact the operator and report the matter to the police. If you suspect that card information has been accessed through Apple ID, you should contact your own bank, ”Rauhamaa lists.