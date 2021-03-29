Crimes Cooking videos on Youtube revealed the location of the mafia runaway, authorities identified the tattoos

The fugitive did not show his face in the videos, but police identified him from the tattoos.

Italian police said on Monday they caught a fugitive mafia member who appeared on cooking videos on the video service Youtube, according to news agency AFP.

Marc Feren Claude Biart, 53, had settled in the Caribbean in a small Italian community in Boca Chicago, Dominican Republic. The Italians had thought of him as a “foreigner,” police say.

His whereabouts were revealed to the authorities when he decided to showcase his skills in Italian cooking and set up a Youtube channel. Biart did not show his face in the videos, but police identified him from the tattoos.

Biart has been on the run since 2014 when prosecutors ordered him to be arrested for cocaine smuggling. Biart worked in the Netherlands to defeat the Cacciola clan of the ‘Ndrangheta mafia.

Operating from the tip of the Italian boot, ‘Ndrangheta is one of the most influential criminal organizations in the world. It controls much of the cocaine coming to Europe and has overtaken Sicily as Cosa Nostra’s largest mafia.