Crimes | Compulsive collecting of animals and intentional violence – Such animal protection crimes are committed in Finland

Half of the animal welfare crimes examined in the study resulted in the death of one or more animals.

in Finland of the animal welfare crimes against companion and hobby animals, more than three out of four involve passive abuse of the animal, i.e. neglect of care, according to a study by the University of Helsinki.

“It is common that the animal was left without food or water, its place is dirty or dangerous, other basic care it needs is neglected or it is not treated by a veterinarian or euthanized when it is sick or injured,” says doctoral researcher Elli Valtonen, who was involved in the study, in a press release.

The study examined verdicts given by the district court for animal welfare crimes and violations against companion and hobby animals in the years 2011–2021. There were approximately 950 investigated cases.

Half of all investigated animal welfare crimes resulted in the death of one or more animals.

According to the study, the decisions of district courts in animal rights crimes differed considerably from each other. In the middle of similar acts, for example strangling or suffocating an animal, one judge only gave a sentence for a minor animal protection crime, while the other gave a verdict for a basic animal protection crime.

Similarly, according to the study, there was great variation in imposing the ban on keeping animals and the penalty for losing animals.

About a quarter of the investigated cases involved violent treatment of the animal. Typically, this means hitting or kicking the animal. Animals had also been stabbed, strangled, beaten or dropped from high places.

Men were usually prosecuted for violent animal welfare crimes. The defendants were also younger on average compared to other cases.

The most common victim in violent animal welfare crimes was a dog. In half of these cases, the animal belonged to someone other than the perpetrator: for example, an unknown passerby or a family member or spouse of the perpetrator.

“Here, it is worth paying attention to the connection between intimate partner violence and violence against animals, which has also been observed in international studies. The animal may be harmed because it can be used, for example, to blackmail, take revenge or otherwise harm a spouse or relative,” Valtonen says in the announcement.

Over one tenth of the investigated cases were large-scale animal rights crimes. They targeted at least fifteen animals at one time, and the act had lasted for at least two months or was repeated.

Two of the three large-scale animal rights crimes resulted in the animal’s death. At most, there were hundreds of animals in a single crime.

Those accused of large-scale crimes were more often middle-aged women than in other cases. Almost four out of five people who committed a large-scale animal welfare crime felt that they had not acted criminally.

According to the study, large-scale crimes may often involve the forced collection of animals. In these cases, the animal collector does not himself see that he is causing suffering to the animals.

Correction 5.5. 11:11 p.m.: Clarified to the story that the investigated animal welfare crimes only concern crimes against companion and hobby animals.