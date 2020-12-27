Crimes Chinese Netflix producer and millionaire Lin Qi is dead, local sources say police suspect coworker of murder

Yoozoo’s CEO was making a sci-fi series for Netflix with Game of Thrones creators.

Chinese millionaire and CEO of Yoozoo Lin Qi, 39, is dead on Christmas Day. According to local sources, police suspect he has been poisoned.

The matter was reported, among other things The Hollywood Reporter, Bloomsberg and Variety.

Lin Qi was involved in producing an English-language sci-fi series for Netflix Three-Body Problembased author Liu Cixin to an internationally successful trilogy of the same name. The producers of the series had also been named Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss. Netflix acquired the rights to make the series from Yoozoo.

Local media, at least some of which have ties to the Chinese Communist Party, have reported that Poison’s colleague, who has been arrested on suspicion of murder, is suspected of poisoning. A possible motive for poisoning is mentioned as “labor disputes”. Lin was hospitalized on December 16th. As late as Christmas Eve, he seemed to be recovering from the poisoning, but he still died on Christmas Day.

At first the newspapers speculated that Lin Qi would have drunk poisoned tea, but there is conflicting information about the details. According to Variety, the doctor who treated Lin has estimated to the magazines that his symptoms of poisoning referred to tetrodotoxin, which is found in ball fish, for example.

Shanghai police have confirmed the deceased’s last name and age, as well as the suspect’s last name. Yozoo has confirmed Lin’s death in a press release.

With about $ 1 billion in assets, Lin Qi was one of the richest people in China under the age of 40. He founded Yoozo, which focuses on movies and games, in 2009. The company has released a smartphone and PC game called Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming. Lin was the majority shareholder in Yozoo. According to the company’s press release, it will continue to operate normally and look for a successor to Lin.