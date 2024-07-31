Thursday, August 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crimes | Child violence has increased this year: “We’re talking about one percent of the age group”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Crimes | Child violence has increased this year: “We’re talking about one percent of the age group”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Assaults and robberies by children under the age of 15 have become more common.

Junior suspected acts of violence have increased this year in Finland. The police have recorded an average of just under eight assault and robbery crimes per day, the perpetrators of which are suspected to be children under the age of 15.

“The previously observed development is still continuing”, assistant professor of criminal policy at the University of Helsinki Markus Kaakinen evaluate recent crime statistics.

#Crimes #Child #violence #increased #year #talking #percent #age #group

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Nintendo celebrates important anniversary of the Game Boy

Nintendo celebrates important anniversary of the Game Boy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]