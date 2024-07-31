Crimes | Child violence has increased this year: “We’re talking about one percent of the age group”

Crimes|Assaults and robberies by children under the age of 15 have become more common.

Junior suspected acts of violence have increased this year in Finland. The police have recorded an average of just under eight assault and robbery crimes per day, the perpetrators of which are suspected to be children under the age of 15.

“The previously observed development is still continuing”, assistant professor of criminal policy at the University of Helsinki Markus Kaakinen evaluate recent crime statistics.