Crimes | Boxing star murdered his pregnant girlfriend – jailed for life

Félix Verdejo was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in the summer. The sentencing date was Friday.

Former professional boxer Felix Verdejo30, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday by his girlfriend by Keishla Rodriguez of murder, tells US Department of Justice.

Rodriguez, 27, was pregnant with Verdejo at the time of the incident. According to the witness, the boxer had wanted the woman to have an abortion.

The tragic chain of events began when Puerto Rican Verdejo lured Rodriguez into his car in April 2021. Verdejo’s friend and accomplice Luis Antonio Cádiz told the court that Verdejo hit Rodriguez in the car and then drugged him.

Intoxication after, the duo drove to the Reodoro Moscoso Bridge in Puerto Rico. According to Cádiz, the ex-boxer tied a cement block to Rodriguez and threw him into Lake San Jose.

of The Guardian by After the incident, Cádiz anonymously called the emergency number and told the location of the body.

The autopsy found fentanyl and xylazine in Rodriguez’s system.

Fentanyl is an opioid about a hundred times stronger than morphine, which is often used for pain relief in conjunction with anesthesia. Xylazine is a drug used for sedation, anesthesia, analgesia and muscle relaxation in large animals.

Verdejo participated in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. He switched to professional boxing in October 2012.

During his professional career, Verdejo fought 29 times, of which he won 27. 17 of them ended in knockout. According to estimates, Verdejo has earned around 18–27 million euros during his boxing career.