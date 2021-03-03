No Result
Crimes Border Guard: Man crossed the Finnish-Swedish border several times without stopping the inspection, suspected of state border crimes

March 3, 2021
The man is suspected of a total of five state border crimes.

Lapin The Border Guard has started a preliminary investigation into a series of events in which the same man has crossed the border between Finland and Sweden several times without stopping for border control. The man is suspected of a total of five state border crimes, the Lapland Border Guard says in a press release.

The suspected crimes took place in early February at the Pello and Ylitornio border crossings when they were open.

Release the suspect has not complied with the stop signs shown by the traffic control equipment and the border guard. The Border Guard says that at some crossings, the car driven by the suspect has also had one passenger, who is also suspected of having committed a state border offense these times.

A state border offense is punishable by a fine or, at most, one year in prison.

