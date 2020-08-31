Crimes Bicycle thefts increase this year, thieves are again torturing Oulu in particular – see the situation in your municipality

Bicycle thefts have clearly increased this year compared to last year. According to the Police Board, one reason for the increase in thefts may be that the demand for bicycles has been exceptionally high during the Korona period.

Between mid-January and mid-August, police recorded a total of 15,210 thefts and burglaries against bicycles and their parts.

The number is almost 15 percent higher than in the same period last year. Bicycle theft also became more common last year compared to the previous year.

From ten of the largest cities, most bicycles have been stolen in proportion to the population in Oulu.

HS has also compared bike theft rates in major cities in previous summers. Oulu also ranked in question last and at work in.

The next largest number of bikes has been stolen this year in proportion to the population in Helsinki and Jyväskylä. Their relative theft rates are very close to Oulu.

The lowest number of thefts has occurred in the ten largest cities in Vantaa, Espoo and Tampere.

Bicycle thefts have increased this year in Helsinki, Jyväskylä, Pori, Tampere and Espoo. Thefts, on the other hand, have decreased in Oulu, Lahti, Turku, Kuopio and Vantaa.

Wheel theft the prevalence may be due in part to the coronavirus, which appears to have increased sales of both new and used bikes.

“Demand for bikes can fuel theft. The authors can also follow the online shopping plots to find out what kind of bikes they want to buy and then steal them, ”says the Police Inspectorate of the Police Board. Jyrki Aho.

For example, according to the online marketplace Tori.fi, an exceptional number of used bikes have been sought and sold this year.

“There have been an average of 30 percent more bicycle seekers than a year ago, when looking at monthly visitors,” says Tori.fi’s peer-to-peer expert. Laura Kuusela.

Kuusela says that in January – August, 7–8 per cent more used bicycles went on sale than last year. The number of bicycle advertisements, on the other hand, has increased by about a fifth.

In January – August, about 100,000 used wheels and their parts were sold at Tori.fi. According to Tori.fi, their total value is approximately EUR 14 million.

Kuusela believes that the increase in demand for bicycles is due to the coronavirus.

“Many avoid traveling by public transport. This has been reflected in the increase in demand for used bicycles and cars at Tori.fi, ”says Kuusela.

Stolen the bikes, according to police, are sold on a particularly high number on internet sales sites among other used bikes.

Tori.fi says that it has always been aware that bike thieves are trying to sell bikes through the online service. The company tries to prevent the trade in stolen bikes and other products in many ways, Laura Kuusela says.

“We have a team focused on fraud. It blames certain categories of products during the high season, ”says Kuusela.

During the busiest cycling season, Tori.fi pays special attention to checking sales announcements before they are published. Normally, the alerts check the artificial intelligence program, during the busiest cycling season of the employee.

In addition, Tori.fi also checks already published notices, for example on the basis of tips from users of the online service.

According to Kuusela, Tori.fi can contact the advertiser directly in suspicious cases and ask for more information about the product for sale, if the advertisement seems suspicious. The company also shares information about scammers with the police.

Despite the precautions, some of the reports of wheel thieves get through, because it is not necessarily possible to deduce the origin of the bike from the report alone.

“If someone falls victim to a scam, we urge the victim to report the whistleblower and contact us, so we can block the whistleblower from our site,” says Kuusela.

Police Inspector Aho says some of the perpetrators of repeated thefts have a long history of property crime, substance abuse problems and unemployment. Theft often finances drug use.

“Intervening in crime is a broader societal challenge,” Aho says.

Buyers of used bikes also play an important role in eradicating bike theft, according to police. The buyer should try to verify the origin of the bike and no suspicious transactions should be made.

“Where possible, the buyer should find out the backgrounds of the seller and the bike. If thieves are not allowed to trade easily, thefts will be reduced, ”says Aho.

According to Aho, the buyer of a used bike can commit the crime of concealment himself if he should have realized that the bike was stolen.