Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Crimes | BBC: A woman died and several were injured in a pub shooting in Britain

December 25, 2022
The police have started a murder investigation.

in Britain near Liverpool in the town of Wallasey, a woman died and several were injured when an armed person opened fire in a pub, says BBC.

The police have started a murder investigation. The police received an alert about the situation at ten to twelve on Christmas Eve.

Three men and a woman were wounded by the shooter’s shots. They were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died.

According to the police, several others were also injured in the shooting.

According to the police representative, the situation happened in a busy place full of young people.

