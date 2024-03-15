Crimes | Award-winning Squid Game actor sentenced for sexual harassment

Actor O Yeong-su, who rose to international fame from the Korean dystopian series Squid Game, was convicted of sexual harassment. He has denied the charges.

Drama series From Squid Game widely known actor Oh Yeong-su was sentenced on Friday in South Korea to an eight-month suspended prison sentence for sexual harassment.

In addition, 79-year-old O was ordered to complete 40 hours of training aimed at perpetrators of sexual violence.

The news agency AFP, the newspaper reported on the matter, among others The New York Times (NYT) and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The accusations was filed against the Korean actor in 2022 after an unnamed actress reported him for inappropriate touching.

According to the prosecutors, O had hugged and kissed the woman on the cheek and held her hand several times against her will in early autumn 2017. The harassment reportedly took place on the footpath and in front of the victim's apartment.

In addition, according to NYT, the actor reportedly laid down in the victim's rented room and made inappropriate sexual comments to her.

Court seat found the woman's story believable. The woman had already told other people about the harassment in 2017 and wrote about it in her diary. In addition, he had applied for therapy intended for victims of sexual violence the following spring.

The woman is said to have tried to forget her experience for some time until The Squid Game success in 2021 had prompted him to contact Oh. At that time, O had apologized to the woman for his actions.

In court, however, O denied kissing the woman and claimed that he had only held her hand to help her carry her things. According to him, the apology presented to the woman earlier was not a confession.

O has said that he intends to appeal the sentence.

Oh Yeong-su has appeared in a total of more than 200 plays since 1968 and won several awards. He is considered one of South Korea's most successful theater actors.

However, he rose to international fame From Squid Gamewhich remains Netflix's most-watched series of all time.

In the series, O plays an old man named Oh Il-nam, who is one of the central characters of the first season.

Just months before the charges were filed, O became the first South Korean to win Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes for his performance In Squid Game. He also received an Emmy nomination for his role in 2022.

He will not be seen in the second season of the series, which will be published this year.