Crimes Another man arrested for Lahti gang murder – convicted of brutal torture of a man previously suspected of being a calf

Police are still caught in a “few people” clash last Sunday in which a man born in the 1970s died.

Päijät-Häme the district court has arrested another man on suspicion of a gang murder in Lahti on Sunday. The 40-year-old man was arrested on probable grounds on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

On Thursday, the district court arrested a 38-year-old man for the same suspicions of crime.

The homicide occurred last Sunday when a man born in the 1970s died in a clash between the two groups.

According to police, both suspects have links to organized crime.

On Friday the imprisoned man has a long criminal history. He has been convicted of attempted murder in 2005, aggravated deprivation of liberty and aggravated robbery.

The man, along with his accomplice, had beaten a man he suspected of being a “calf” to a life-threatening series of events that lasted for hours. Among other things, ten-centimeter-long steel arrows were shot at the victim with a blowpipe at close range and he had been left in bundles for hours in the trunk of a car.

The man received eight and a half years in prison for his work.

According to HS, the man has had a connection to the United Brotherhood gang in recent years.

The victim, on the other hand, has previously belonged to Cannonball. He apparently had time out of gang patterns for years, but had recently been in a gang called Blue Cross Vikings. It was founded about a year ago and has reportedly been on good terms with the angels of Hell.

One person who knew the victim says that the news of the man becoming a victim of a homicide came as a surprise.

Police captured a dozen people after the clash, but some of them have already been released.

Director of Investigation, Commissioner for Crime Jan Aarnisalo the Central Criminal Police says “a few are currently closed”.

However, no arrest proceedings are expected over the weekend, he said. A request for arrest must be filed within three days of arrest.

Aarnisalo still does not want to tell what exactly has happened, even though the police say the course and cause of the events are fairly clear.

“The interrogations are still ongoing and will continue next week.”

Aarnisalo does not say whether the now imprisoned men have admitted or denied it.

Police have previously reported that the meeting between the groups had apparently been arranged in advance and that both groups had prepared for the meeting.

