Crimes Another case of violence at school was revealed in Havukoski, Vantaa, 14-year-old victim – Police investigate as aggravated assault

The suspected assault took place at Havukoski School in Vantaa on 11 September. Previously, the headlines in September included the case of Vantaa Kytöpuisto School, in which four sixth-graders were the perpetrators.

Vantaa Another situation of violence at school has also occurred in the Havukoski area.

MTV News says a 14-year-old student was beaten at Havukoski school on September 11th. According to MTV, a pupil from another school would have hit a 14-year-old boy in the face in the school yard, causing the boy to fall from the force of the blow. After that, the batsman would still have kicked the 14-year-old.

The police in Eastern Uusimaa confirm to HS that a criminal report has been registered from Havukoski on 11 September for assault after school.

HS did not reach the case investigation director on Tuesday to comment on the case. Eastern Uusimaa Police Commissioner Björn Näse confirms that the case is being investigated as aggravated assault. Thus, the perpetrator is of criminal age, i.e. at least 15 years old.

Previously In September, Kytöpuisto School, also located in Havukoski, made headlines the assault took place, where four sixth – graders knocked another student to the ground and beat him by beating him.