Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crimes Another case of violence at school was revealed in Havukoski, Vantaa, 14-year-old victim – Police investigate as aggravated assault

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 29, 2020
in World
0

The suspected assault took place at Havukoski School in Vantaa on 11 September. Previously, the headlines in September included the case of Vantaa Kytöpuisto School, in which four sixth-graders were the perpetrators.

Vantaa Another situation of violence at school has also occurred in the Havukoski area.

MTV News says a 14-year-old student was beaten at Havukoski school on September 11th. According to MTV, a pupil from another school would have hit a 14-year-old boy in the face in the school yard, causing the boy to fall from the force of the blow. After that, the batsman would still have kicked the 14-year-old.

The police in Eastern Uusimaa confirm to HS that a criminal report has been registered from Havukoski on 11 September for assault after school.

HS did not reach the case investigation director on Tuesday to comment on the case. Eastern Uusimaa Police Commissioner Björn Näse confirms that the case is being investigated as aggravated assault. Thus, the perpetrator is of criminal age, i.e. at least 15 years old.

Previously In September, Kytöpuisto School, also located in Havukoski, made headlines the assault took place, where four sixth – graders knocked another student to the ground and beat him by beating him.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Health services The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority proposes to ban the acquisition of Mehiläinen and Pihlajalinna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In