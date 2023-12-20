Sanremo – A gripping mystery, characters that are discovered page after page against the backdrop of a city, Sanremo, very different from the one we are used to knowing. It came out these days “Crimes and tarot cards” (Fratelli Frilli publisher), the new novel by the writer (and nurse) from Sanremo Morena Fellegara. A story and a thread that is reconnected: this is the fourth episode of the series of Bar Marco crimes. Faceless voices, enigmatic phone calls, suspicious deaths: indecipherable events linked by chance? A plot punctuated by the major arcana and minor arcana of the Tarot which arise like will-o'-the-wisps and could deceive or reveal destiny. Morena Fellegara was born in Sanremo in 1975, she made her debut in 2020 for Fratelli Frilli Editori with the noir novel “Un Pastis al Bar Marco” set in the 1980s in the bar that actually existed in Sanremo and managed by her parents (Mario Fellegara and Mina Lina Cartonio , below in the photo behind the counter), a novel that had an unexpected success.

At the counter of Bar Marco, Mario Fellegara and Mina Lina Cartonio

His second mystery “The Game of Mirrors”, in 2021, Fratelli Frilli, was awarded at the International Literary Competition Casino di Sanremo Antonio Semeria with a mention from the jury, followed in 2022 by “Terno Secco con morta”, again for Frilli, which describes gambling addiction in the 1980s, including lottery games, dream numbers, superstition and Neapolitan grimace.

Morena, after three published novels, you now have the poker card in your “hand”. Mario's adventures continue and involve more and more readers. Where is he taking us in his latest book?”

“In this case the murderer plays his cards face down. Mario is challenged by an invisible hand that distributes tarot cards and spreads death along Via Martiri. Anonymous phone calls and letters where darkness and the world of the occult seem to take over, the serial killer uses the symbols and esoteric meaning of the cards by applying the rules of tarot cards, a game prohibited in bars. Once the reader enters Marco's bar, he will be a spectator of a theater of love stories and the lives of ordinary people and will be led into an intricate enigma that will make the bartender uncomfortable for the first time. Mario will have suspicions and doubts about everything. The game begins with the major arcane Fool number zero, who cannot take or be taken.”

How was the character of the bartender-investigator born?

“I was inspired by my father, who managed the Marco bar in Sanremo for forty years. In that period the bartender was everyone's friend and confessor. A reference for the neighborhood but also for the Sanremo of times gone by. If you had a problem you went to the bar and after a drink you vented to the bartender and maybe found the solution with the help of friends in the club, a real social reference. Other times you didn't pass by the bar but you just needed to know that the counter was there waiting for you in case of need.”

And your passion for writing?

“I have always liked writing but in recent years I have felt the need. The desire to write was born from a feeling of nostalgia and wanting to fill blank spaces. The memory of the Sanremo of the 80s with those suburbs that were so lively, thriving, full of activities that then gradually disappeared due to the economic crisis, the shops closed and now there are a lot of shutters down, dirty pavements, loneliness and desolation. I wanted to bring that type of suburbs back to life for those who lived there and introduce them to our young people.”

In his detective stories he leaves a lot of space for the setting and the description of the characters. Where do you want to take readers?

“The intention is to lead them into a slower life away from cell phones and smartphones. Back when you went to the bar to read the newspaper and talk to friends. Now people are in a very hurry, they stop at the counter, read the newspaper on their mobile phones and often don't even look at the person in front of them. There is a lot of loneliness, we are increasingly multitasking, busy doing many things at the same time but we have lost the pleasure of meeting a glance, talking to each other in person, contact. I think human beings need an exchange of energy and to slow down.”

The Marco bar is a place that belongs to Sanremo but the one in Sanremo probably no longer exists. Why did you choose to include that place in his novels?

“Because it would be nice to bring it back to life, to bring the suburbs back to life, to go back to not being afraid to walk in the evening when it gets dark early so that you don't meet anyone on the street.”

Will there still be room for Mario in her future as a writer or does she have other plans?

“Absolutely yes. I'm already working on the fifth episode, it will be set in the Casino between roulette, slots, hopes and dreams. The voices that will tell it will also be those of the croupiers who stop by the Marco bar before going to work the night shift, together with those of the taxi drivers and chauffeurs who will talk to us about the Festival. It's a Sanremo as always narrated by ordinary people, I won't reveal too much because as Calvino wrote “reading is going towards something that is about to be and no one yet knows what it will be”: for now not even the writer knows it well.”