Crimes An extraordinary series of police operations began from the FBI’s conspiracy – police say large-scale new investigation, HS shows press conference live from 10 a.m.

Of the United States the central criminal police, the FBI, managed to expose its own secret telephones to the underworld, resulting in a significant amount of data indicative of various criminal incidents.

The police also received a large amount of information in Finland. As a result, numerous criminal cases arising from Operation Greenlight have been, are and will continue to be dealt with in the courts.

The Central Criminal Police will report on Friday on a new large-scale drug investigation and sum up the results of the international operation Greenlight in Finland.

HS shows the press conference starting at ten live.