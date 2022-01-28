Friday, January 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crimes An extraordinary series of police operations began from the FBI’s conspiracy – police say large-scale new investigation, HS shows press conference live from 10 a.m.

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Of the United States the central criminal police, the FBI, managed to expose its own secret telephones to the underworld, resulting in a significant amount of data indicative of various criminal incidents.

The police also received a large amount of information in Finland. As a result, numerous criminal cases arising from Operation Greenlight have been, are and will continue to be dealt with in the courts.

The Central Criminal Police will report on Friday on a new large-scale drug investigation and sum up the results of the international operation Greenlight in Finland.

HS shows the press conference starting at ten live.

#Crimes #extraordinary #series #police #operations #began #FBIs #conspiracy #police #largescale #investigation #shows #press #conference #live

See also  Poland declares war on women
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Six people were injured in an accident with two buses in Krasnoyarsk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.