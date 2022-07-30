Crimes | An employee stole four honey machines from the company – The crime was revealed when strange contacts started coming from abroad

The parts of honey equipment weighing a couple hundred kilograms disappeared from the warehouse of a company in Porvoo. A former employee was convicted of aggravated theft in the Court of Appeal this summer.

When Porvoo honey company Paradise Honey inspected its warehouse in 2016, the sight was confusing.

Hundreds of pieces of equipment used to make honey had disappeared like ashes in the wind.

It soon turned out that the company’s own employee had stolen the parts of a total of four honey devices between 2014 and 2016 and sold one of the devices to the United States.

Helsinki Court of Appeal in early June sentenced a former employee to eight months’ probation for aggravated theft. He was also sentenced to compensate the losses of 28,000 euros he caused.

According to the company, the employee also copied hundreds of files containing drawings of honey equipment and used them in his own business to manufacture and sell the equipment.

In 2017, a house search was already carried out at the former employee’s home. Devices were confiscated from him, where hundreds of Paradise Honey’s files were found. According to the indictment, the drawings had also been forwarded in the name of the former employee’s own company.

In June, the District Court of Helsinki dealt with the charge of industrial espionage related to the drawings. A verdict has not yet been given on the matter.

From Porvoo the honey company Paradise Honey had developed and manufactured five peeling lines intended for the production of honey for the Turkish market in 2014. One of the lines was sold to Turkey and the rest remained as parts in the company’s warehouse.

The company has patented the devices it has developed, and they are sold in many countries.

“Turkey’s honey market is so large that it was worthwhile for us to make our own device model for the country’s market,” CEO of Paradise Honey Juhani Waara tells.

The peeling line is a small honey processing plant. It consists of a peeling machine, a so-called wax screw and a rail into which the honey drips.

“The device opens the honeycombs built by the bees so that the honey flows out of them. The honey auger below separates the material into dry wax and ready honey,” explains Waara.

The line consists of hundreds of parts. As a whole, the device is about two meters long and weighs a couple of hundred kilograms.

Devices the employee convicted of stealing was employed by the company between 2013 and 2016 and did, among other things, installation, packaging and sales work. His workspace was in the company’s warehouse, where parts of the equipment were stored.

The employee’s responsibility was to take care of the parts of the honey equipment, and in addition to technology, he knew the equipment’s foreign market.

When he left the company in 2016, the company checked its inventory and found four remaining pieces of equipment missing.

The inventory lists revealed that at the end of 2014 there were four peeling lines in stock, at the end of 2015 only one, and in 2016 none.

The employment relationship after completion, Paradise Honey received contacts from the American honey company Lieber Honey asking about the assembly and use of peeling equipment. This aroused the suspicions of the Finnish company, as it had not sold the devices in question to the United States.

Based on the pictures sent by Lieber Honey, it was a device manufactured by Paradise Honey for the Turkish market. The exchange of messages between the companies also revealed that behind the deals was a recently fired employee of a Finnish company.

The employee denied that he knew about the parts of the peeling line intended for the Turkish market that were in the warehouse. He claimed that he had acquired the device he sold to the United States on the Internet from a bee enthusiasts’ sales site.

According to the employee, he was accused of theft in retaliation, and he denied his actions in court.

For years there were hundreds of measured parts, and it would not have been possible to steal the devices “blindly” without the employee’s expertise, the company argued to the court.

Taking the parts had required numerous visits to the warehouse over the years. Usually, the employee had come to work early and parked his car at the door of the warehouse, through which it was possible to take the parts.

Based on the screen, the Court of Appeal found that the employee had stolen four peeling lines as described and sold one of them to the American Lieber Honey.

Waara, CEO of Paradise Honey, says that he has received contacts about how to use the devices from other foreign honey companies as well. That’s why he suspects that even the rest of the equipment has been sold around the world.

“However, we cannot be sure of that. They have stopped contacting us as soon as we have mentioned the stolen devices.”

For the court, the evidence was not enough to prove that the employee had also sold the rest of the honey equipment he stole.

Court of Appeal sentenced the employee to eight months’ probation for aggravated theft.

The court justified the punishment by the long-term duration and planning of the act and by the fact that the employee took advantage of his position in the company.

The court estimates the value of each peeling line at 7,000 euros. The employee was ordered to compensate the value of the four pieces of equipment, i.e. a total of 28,000 euros, as well as court costs for the company.