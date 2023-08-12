Crimes | Alepa was robbed at gunpoint in Helsinki

The police need observations related to the aggravated robbery in Kontulankaari Alepa.

Kontlanakare Alepa was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday, August 12 at around 4:45 p.m., the Helsinki police say in their press release. The police are asking for eyewitness accounts related to the robbery.

The police received a report of an aggravated robbery from the emergency center on Saturday afternoon. The suspect got cash and left the scene before the police arrived. The police are asking for eyewitness observations of the suspect’s movements in the vicinity of the scene.

The suspect was wearing a black balaclava, a black sleeveless shirt and black pants. Any observations can be reported by email to [email protected].