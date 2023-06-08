Crimes | Aftonbladet: The Swedish police arrested a trio who were wanted for drug crimes committed in Finland

The Finnish police are said to have seized more than a hundred kilos of drugs from suspects in the past.

Swedish On Wednesday, the police arrested three drug-related suspects in Stockholm and Malmö, whom the Finnish police have been looking for for a long time. The arrests were reported on Thursday Aftonbladet.

According to the newspaper, the trio was arrested on suspicion of drug crimes committed in Finland. The Finnish police are said to have seized more than a hundred kilos of drugs from suspects in the past.

The Finnish police reportedly also assisted the Swedish police in the arrests. According to information from Aftonbladet, the suspect had already been handed over to Finland on Thursday.

According to Aftonbladet, all three arrested are connected to the notorious Swedish Dödspatrullen gang. The gang has previously been connected to, among other things, a Swedish rapper made in 2021 Einar’s murder.

Arrests are reported in Finland Evening newspaper.