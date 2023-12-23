Crimes | Actor Charlie Sheen was attacked by a neighbor

The attack took place on Wednesday at Charlie Sheen's home in Malibu.

Neighbour gushed the actor Charlie Sheen's home in Malibu, Southern California, and attacked her on Wednesday, according to several English-language media.

Being the first to tell about it According to TMZ the neighbor knocked on Sheen's door and when Sheen opened it, tried to strangle him. Authorities later arrested Sheen's neighbor. He is suspected of armed assault, i.e. aggravated assault. In addition, the neighbor is suspected of gross domestic disturbance.

Paramedics also answered the emergency call, but no one was taken to the hospital, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Charlie Sheen58, starred in several blockbusters when he was younger, such as In the platoon (1986) and on Wall Street (1987). On television, he enjoyed great popularity and a significant salary for his role Two and a half Men -series, from which he was however fired in 2011 after publicly scolding the creator of the series Chuck Lorre. At the time, Sheen was suffering from serious substance abuse problems, and before the firing, the production of the series had been put on hold after Sheen went into withdrawal treatment.

Recently, however, Sheen and Lorre have collaborated again on HBO Max's new Bookiein the series, which was released on the streaming service at the end of November.