Crimes | Accused of crypto fraud, Bankman-Fried was ordered to be extradited to the United States

In the Bahamas the arrested founder and former CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been ordered extradited to the United States to face fraud charges against him.

According to the Attorney General of the Bahamas, 30-year-old Bankman-Fried has decided not to appeal his extradition decision. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bahamas Frederick Mitchell said he had signed an order to extradite Bankman-Fried to US authorities.

According to US authorities, Bankman-Fried is suspected of “one of the biggest financial crimes in US history”. According to local television, Bankman-Fried was expected to leave the Bahamas as early as late Wednesday local time.

Bankman-Fried may face court for the first time as early as Thursday morning.

FTX has filed for bankruptcy, which is why many people are unable to withdraw their funds from it. According to the court filing, FTX owes its 50 largest creditors nearly $3.1 billion.

Bankman-Fried allegedly used billions of dollars of his clients’ funds to prop up the operations of his hedge fund Alameda. He is also accused of using “tens of millions of dollars” in ill-gotten gains to make illegal campaign contributions to both Democrats and Republicans.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said the man known as the “King of Crypto” had built a “house of cards on the foundations of fraud”.

Bankman-Fried has denied knowingly committing fraud. He has also denied allegations that he must have been aware that Alameda was using FTX clients’ funds.

“I don’t think I committed fraud. I didn’t want any of this to happen. I really wasn’t nearly as qualified as I thought I was,” Bankman-Fried said in an interview with the BBC before her arrest.

FTX had an estimated 1.2 million registered users. Due to the bankruptcy, many of them have been left wondering if they will ever get back the money left in their digital wallets.