Crimes According to the defense, the triathlete Kaisa Salia stabbed was innocent

No charge is required for the accused.

Lapin the district court has today started as a triathlete Kaisa Saliin handling of stabbing. According to the prosecutor, a man previously unknown to Sal hit the back twice with a kitchen knife. The stabbing took place in February last year in Kolari.

According to the prosecutor, the act was an attempt to kill. However, the accused is not required to be punished for the findings of the state of mind.

“Taking into account the opinion of the Department of Health and Welfare on the state of mind of the (accused), the prosecutor is of the opinion that the conditions for criminal liability under the law are lacking,” the summons states.

According to the defense, the man suffered from delusions at the time of the act. The accused’s written reply states that the man was innocent at the time of the act, that is, unable to understand the consequences of his act.

The hall reported on the events on Instagram

Sali, who ended his triathlon career in 2019, said in February last year on his Instagram account that he had been the victim of a stab in the yard of his home in Kolari.

Police said in a statement that the stabber had come to talk to Sal, and when he had turned to leave, the stabber had hit him from behind with a knife.

The stabber escaped, and Sali got to call for help. Police soon reached the man from his own apartment.