Crimes | A young football player committed a series of brutal store robberies – received a prison sentence

Crimes|The player robbed four stores in Kuopio.

A football player Paulus Verneri Tuomainen has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for three aggravated robberies, one robbery and one attempted robbery. The district court of Pohjois Savo gave the verdict on Monday.

The judgment is not binding.

The crimes took place in Kuopio between 13 December 2023 and 10 April 2024.

Tuomainen, masked and threatening with a knife, had emptied the cash registers of four stores in Kuopio. One of the robberies remained an attempt when the seller refused to hand over the money and called the emergency center, whereupon Tuomainen fled the scene.

The actions were recorded on the stores’ surveillance cameras.

Tuomainen has admitted that he proceeded as described in the description of all charges. He denied that the acts had been outrageous as a whole, or that he had verbally or otherwise threatened the sellers with violence. According to him, the bladed weapon was not intended to be used.

The amount of property sought and obtained in the actions has varied from 334 euros to 1,120 euros.

It appeared from the preliminary investigation reports that Tuomainen has spoken English in some of the robberies for the purpose of obfuscation and tried to appear bigger by wearing several layers of clothing. The facts were seen as emphasizing the reprehensibility of the act, because the things indicate that the act was planned and not a spur of the moment.

The player said in his sanction statement that he was addicted to gambling at the time of the crimes. He says he committed the crimes because of financial difficulties caused by addiction and to hide his addiction from his loved ones.

In the year Tuomainen, born in 2005, was a contract player of the KuPS Academy, which plays in the men’s first division, at the time of the crimes.

Correction 26.8. at 7:37 p.m.: Tuomainen was convicted of three aggravated robberies, one robbery and one attempted robbery. It was previously falsely claimed that he was convicted of four counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated attempted robbery.