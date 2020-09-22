Crimes A woman in Vantaa was found dead in Vantaa and is suspected of being killed as a victim of a homicide

The deceased was found in a private home 10 days after the suspect’s act.

Eastern Uusimaa the police are investigating a suspected homicide on 2 September in Hämeenkylä, Vantaa.

“The suspect and the victim knew each other,” the crime commissioner Rauno Jämsä said Tuesday morning.

Jämsä emphasized that the incident happened “among acquaintances. So that no one has to worry that someone around will just come to anyone’s apartment ”.

Police announced the matter as early as Tuesday morning. The investigation into the cause of death of the deceased found in a private apartment on September 12 turned into a homicide investigation based on a forensic autopsy and facts revealed by the police’s own investigations, police said.

Police has arrested one person in connection with the case, who was arrested on 21 September for probable reasons on suspicion of murder.

“The suspect has confessed to the act during the interrogation,” says the crime commissioner, the lead investigator for the case Rauno Jämsä.

According to Jämsä, the suspect and the victim had spent time together in the apartment. The suspect is a man of about 50 years, and the victim is a woman older than him.