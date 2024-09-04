Crimes | A top Spanish soccer player was arrested on suspicion of a sexual crime

Crimes|The victims were two young women, reports Marca, among others.

Spanish top soccer player Rafa Mir has been arrested on suspicion of a sexual crime.

The Spanish police have confirmed the matter to the news agency AFP, says BBC.

The player’s employer, Valencia, has also commented on the matter.

“The club is aware of the mentioned arrest. At this point, we can only say that the club is cooperating in a way that justice may require.”

Marca says based on different sources that the suspected sexual crimes took place on the night between Saturday and Sunday at Miri’s home near Valencia.

The victims were a 25-year-old and a 21-year-old woman.

News agency Ephesus according to the report, the women went from the player’s home to the hospital, where they told about the events. Efe says that in addition to Miri, another man also participated in the violence.

According to information from the BBC and Marca, Mir did not participate in Valencia’s training session on Tuesday.

Mr27, has been a Sevilla player since 2021, but was loaned to Valencia this season.

The forward started his career in Valencia and has since represented Wolverhampton, Las Palmas, Nottingham and Huesca, among others, before returning to Valencia via Sevilla.

In his career, the player has won Olympic silver in Tokyo 2021 and the European League in Seville 2023.