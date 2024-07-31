Crimes | A teenage girl who was the target of a drum stick theft got a “twenty-plus” surprise

Crimes|A teenage fan of the band Kiss was surprised last weekend in Kuopio by meeting Gene Simmons. A fan had previously been the target of theft at a Kiss concert in Helsinki.

A rock band A teenage girl who was the target of a property crime at a Kiss concert a few years ago was completely surprised last weekend when she got to meet the frontman of the band Gene Simmons in Kuopio.

The surprise was organized at the Kuopiorock festival, where the Gene Simmons Band performed. So not quite a Kiss gig, but almost.

A 17-year-old was also present at the festival Virpi Kivimäki and his father Vesa Kivimäki.

Virpi is a big fan of Kiss, Vesa Kivimäki tells HS. It was a big surprise when Virpi Kivimäki, who was the target of drum stick theft, got to meet Simmons before the gig.

It was a so-called meet-and-greet meeting. The first reactions of both father and daughter to the surprise were recorded on Radio Rock’s Instagram account in the published video.

“It came as a complete surprise to us. Virpi couldn’t believe it was true, and was very grateful that such an opportunity was arranged for us,” said Vesa Kivimäki.

To Kivimäki the organized meeting was not entirely a matter of chance, as they had been wrestling with the sad series of events associated with the band Kiss for several years.

At the age of 15, Virpi Kivimäki had been at a Kiss gig in Helsinki in 2022, when he received a drumstick from the band’s drummer by Eric Singer. A man in his fifties who was at the same gig stole the hat in question.

Helsingin Sanomat reports of a felony conviction last week. The Helsinki district court sentenced the man to a 20-day fine. In addition, he was ordered to pay 50 euros in compensation for the stolen drumstick.

Vesa Kivimäki describes the theft and the subsequent court proceedings as difficult. According to him, some people haven’t realized that it’s bigger than just one wooden cupola.

“People don’t understand what it meant to a young fan. It was the most important moment of his life. That stealing affected Virpi very severely. His mood dropped to zero during that summer,” says Kivimäki.

Now both father and daughter got to meet Gene Simmons before his band’s gig. Virpi Kivimäki had last seen Simmons at the Kiss band’s last European gig in Norway in 2023.

There, Virpi got the autographs of the band members, which later ended up as a tattoo on his arm as well.

“When we met Simmons on Saturday, Virpi showed him the tattoo. Simmons commented that it was crazy. Virpi also asked if Simmons remembered him, and the musician stated that he did,” says Vesa Kivimäki.

Sprout Kivimäki describes the whole weekend as very nice.

“Ten-plus fans were left out of this, you can’t blame them,” says Kivimäki.

Kivimäki has one more wish – that the man who usurped the drumstick in 2022, and is now sentenced to fines, would return the drumstick to its rightful owner.

Kuopiorock organizer Nelonen Media Live, Radio Rock and Helsingin Sanomat are part of the Sanoma Group.