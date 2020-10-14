Upgrade
Crimes A suspected stabber wanted in Kirkkonummi has been imprisoned: another attempted murder is involved in the same suspect

October 14, 2020
in World
There are other suspects in the second suspected crime.

Western Uusimaa the police have arrested the suspect in a case where the victim was stabbed several times in the center of Kirkkonummi. On Saturday, September 26, the suspect and the victim drifted into the word road on Asematie at about 4.30 p.m.

In the end, the suspect stabbed the victim several times after the situation developed into a confrontation. The victim was taken to hospital.

Now the suspect in the stabbing has been arrested for probable reasons as a suspect in the attempted murder. The same suspect is involved in another attempted murder. It took place in Tolsa, Kirkkonummi, on Friday, October 2. Also in this situation, the tool was a knife.

Two other people have also been imprisoned for Tolsa’s alleged attempted murder.

The police of Länsi-Uusimaa thank the citizens for the observations they received about the stabbing of the Station Road at the end of September.

Log In