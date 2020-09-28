Crimes A person who appeared at the door of the elderly as a false police officer was sentenced to imprisonment;

For example, the men took quick chips on behalf of the elderly man and tried to trick him into pledging his apartment.

Two The man, who appeared as a police officer, misled several elderly people in Helsinki to give themselves their bank ID, bank card or cash. After that, they not only withdrew euros from their accounts but also, for example, sold shares and took quick chips on behalf of the victims.

The Court of Appeal ruled on the case on Monday. The sentenced person, who was born in 1988, was commuted to imprisonment, but the man is still found guilty of, for example, gross fraud and four usurpations of power. Another man was previously convicted in the district court of, for example, payment instrument fraud, but charges of appearing as a police officer were dismissed on his behalf.

In court The four cases handled in Helsinki occurred in the summer and autumn of 2019.

The situation began in all four roughly the same way. First, one man pretending to be a police officer called an elderly man on the phone. He said the police are investigating payment fraud and introduced themselves under some false name, such as Tikkurila Police Constable Karelia. He urged the elderly man to leave the landline open and give his bank ID shortly to the police who show up at his home.

Soon, a “police” appeared at the elderly man’s door to collect bank cards and PINs with him.

Fake police officers withdrew and tried to withdraw large sums of money from accounts from vending machines and shops as cash withdrawals. Money was also fiddled with other tricks, which were slightly different in different cases. In one case, for example, more money was arranged in the elderly man’s account by selling shares in his name and taking quick chips.

Attempts were even made to get the old man to pledge the shares of his apartment, but at the pawnshop he was convinced that there were scammers involved.

District Court handled the matter in late 2019. Of the defendants, the 1988-born man admitted to having fetched cards and bank details from the door by a fake police officer and he also said he had made phone calls. Admittedly, he denied the criminal titles used by the prosecutor, such as gross fraud.

Another accused man, born in 1991, again denied that he had made phone calls. There were also other people accused who were suspected of being involved in later stages.

The district court concluded that the evidence was not sufficient to show who had made the calls.

The man, who was born in 1991, was sentenced to six months in prison for unconditional imprisonment for payment instrument fraud, drug use offense and a minor firearms offense. Other charges against him were dismissed. The other two men received daily fines for payment fraud.

The man, who was born in 1988, was convicted of one felony of fraud, four frauds of means of payment, four usurpation of power, and one crime of drug use. He was sentenced by the district court to one year and two months in absolute prison.

The man appealed the length of the verdict to the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal therefore essentially examined whether there were grounds for reducing the sentence. The Court of Appeal found, on the basis of the criminal titles of the judgment, that the sentence was a little too harsh in relation to the others. On the other hand, the admission of the acts was not a reason to reduce the sentence, as this only happened after the police had already roughly clarified the course of events.

Thus, the Court of Appeal sentenced a man born in 1988 to ten months in absolute prison.