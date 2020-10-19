Crimes A pacifier was taped in the mouth of a baby under the age of six months: Parents accused of aggravated assault, among other things

The act took place in April in an apartment in eastern Helsinki.

Under a suspected violent crime against a six-year-old baby has been prosecuted against the baby’s guardians, the prosecutor says. The suspicion is that the guardians taped the pacifier into the baby’s mouth. The act took place in April in an apartment in eastern Helsinki.

Guardians are charged with indictment, aggravated assault, and drug use offenses. Prosecutor Heidi Nymanin the baby is suspected of being at risk of suffocation.

Police said at the time of the pre-trial investigationthat the baby may have been in danger of death.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the baby under six months of age had taped a pacifier in his mouth. The title was made outrageous because there is a risk of suffocation if the pacifier is taped if the baby vomits or vomits, ”the investigating director said in a statement. Jutta Antikainen.

In the past, the case was described as exceptional by the police precisely in terms of the conduct.

“Unfortunately, children and even infants are subjected to varying degrees of violence in our society, but I believe that this way of exposing a child to life or health is exceptional,” said the Commissioner for Crime Jari Koski From the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Helsinki Police Department to HS in May.