Crimes A man who disturbed his neighbors at night by playing the accordion was sentenced to prison – Threatened to kick his neighbor’s dogs to death

A man who had been evicted from his apartment in western Helsinki received a suspended prison sentence from the district court.

Neighbors a man who has long been disturbed in The Hague and has since been evicted has been convicted in a district court of several assaults.

The man had inflamed gaps in more than one of his neighbors. In the case of one neighbor, the quarrel began when he complained that the man was playing the accordion at night and singing loudly.

In the court of wood previously whether the man was allowed to be evicted after the harassment. Neighbors already said that the man had also reached out to them at that time.

After that, in 2018, the framework was extensive restraining orderwhich was intended to protect in particular the chairman of a housing committee who had been tortured by a man.

Now in March, the district court heard several charges of assault as well as a violation of a previously imposed restraining order.

The prosecutor demanded punishment for the man for a total of eight acts in 2018 and 2019.

The first have taken place before the man was evicted, part of which has been evacuating his apartment and the last few months since.

The indictment describes the man as beating the chairman, for example, by tearing him out of his hair, punching him in the face with his fist, and riding a bicycle over his foot. To other neighbors, he threatened to kill their dogs by killing them to death. A man who came to investigate the situation was thrown out by an outside fire, but it passed.

The man denied all charges and said they were based on lies.

Legal found the man guilty of all charges. However, it was stated in some passages that not all details could be proved. The man, for example, was found to have violated the extended restraining order, but it could certainly not be proved that he also threw snowballs at the windows.

However, the verdict came from two assaults, one assault attempt, a minor offense, an illegal threat, and three violations of the restraining order.

In total, the district court imposed three months of probation. In addition, the man has to pay compensation to his main victim for pain and suffering, for example.