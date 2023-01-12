Crimes | A man tried to pick up a kilo of drug shipment from a store in Helsinki

A man convicted of a serious drug crime in the district court appealed his sentence to the Court of Appeal.

Helsinki the court of appeals upheld the judgment given by the district court of Itä-Uusimaa in a case where a 42-year-old man transported a kilo of marijuana to Finland with the intention of selling it.

The district court had sentenced the man to one year in prison for a serious drug crime.

According to the district court’s verdict, in the beginning of 2022, the man had brought a total of 987 grams of marijuana by mail from Spain to Finland. According to the court’s invoices, the amount corresponds to 4,935 doses and is worth 19,740 euros.

The man had arrived in Finland with the intention of picking up a package sent to a grocery store in Helsinki, which contained marijuana and two phones.

The man himself arrived in Finland by flying from Germany. When he arrived in the country, he had a fake identity card, which he intended to use to pick up the package.

In court the display showed plenty of phone log data. The man had received numerous messages from, among others, Belgium, France, Spain and Germany.

In addition, he had exchanged messages with another person. The messages discussed, for example, how the man “doesn’t worry because he’s used to it”.

According to phone records, the man’s phone had also called the store in question a couple of days before the shipment was confiscated from the store.

Man told the court that he had arrived in Finland to receive a package, the contents of which he thought were marijuana. If the package had been picked up successfully, the man would have been supposed to pass it on.

According to the man, the Suomen gig was the first time he was involved in transporting drugs.

However, the court did not consider the man’s explanations of numerous short visits to several countries to be credible, but considered, among other things, that the messages sent by the man indicated that he had transported drugs before.

Because it involved a large amount of narcotics, the crime crossed state borders and the man himself had been involved in, among other things, acquiring a fake identity card, the district court considered the act to be a gross narcotics crime.

The Court of Appeals ended up upholding the district court’s verdict, but found the original verdict to be incorrect regarding the type of imprisonment and changed the sentence to conditional imprisonment.

A court decision can be appealed to the Supreme Court.