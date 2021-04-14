Crimes A man took a bomb in his bag next to a police car in Nurmijärvi – Prosecutor: The intention was to kill two police officers

According to the prosecutor, the man set fire to the blessing chapel and tried to set fire to the wooden church in Nurmijärvi.

Nurmijärvi a bomb was brought into the yard of the police station in late November last year, survives the charges that came to light today. The man who built the explosive is accused of attempting to murder two police officers. The case is being heard in the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa.

The man had put the explosive in a bag and taken the bag next to a police car in the yard of the police station. According to the prosecutor, the act remained an attempt because the police noticed the bag and the battery and wires inside it, after which they withdrew farther and isolated the area. A police explosive force defused the bomb with a water charge.

According to the prosecutor, the firing mechanism was intended to trigger an explosive if the explosive were moved. Based on the information received from the accused and the results of the police technical investigation, both the explosive and the firing mechanism were functional and endangered the lives of those in the vicinity, the prosecutor says.

The man has admitted that he built the explosive and took it to a police car. In his written response to the district court, however, the man denies that the intention was to kill police officers or anyone else.

The man said the police car was empty and there was no one nearby when he placed the bag next to the car. In addition, the man alleges, inter alia, that it was only his first prototype of an explosive of that kind, in which case its functionality was uncertain.

The man is also charged with several fires in Nurmijärvi in ​​November and December. According to the prosecutor, the man had, among other things, set fire to the blessing chapel of the Nurmijärvi parish on the road to Aleksis Kivi. The fire spread to the wall structures of the building so that the wall had to be demolished during the firefighting work and the parish suffered damage of several thousand euros, the indictment says.

A few days later, according to the prosecutor, the man tried to set fire to the Nurmijärvi church along the way. The man took a trash can next to the wall of the wooden church, where he put two bottles of gas in the camping stove and set the garbage bag in the container on fire.

According to the prosecutor, the incineration remained an attempt because the rubbish bin and its contents did not ignite with sufficient intensity, but the fire went out on its own. The man has admitted that he acted as described in the indictments.

The prosecutor demands an absolute sentence of years in prison for the man.