Crimes | A man threatened with a bladed weapon and used a gas atomizer in Kuopio

The police are investigating the incidents as illegal threats, assault, disorderly conduct and minor firearms offences.

Kuopio a threatening situation took place in the market square on Saturday evening, where a man threatened others present with a bladed weapon, informs the Eastern Finland Police Department.

Police patrols quickly caught the threater in the lobby of a store located on the edge of Kuopio market.

Before this, the man described by the police as a young man is suspected of assaulting another young man by gassing him in the face with a gas sprayer and also threatening him with a bladed weapon.

Police is investigating the case as an unlawful threat, assault and disorderly conduct, and a minor firearms offense, due to the illegal tools the suspect was in possession of.

The police spoke to several people at the scene. If anyone has information related to the incident, the police ask them to report it by email to [email protected]