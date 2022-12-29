Crimes | A man stole a phone from a shop and went to another to steal protective covers – threatening the security guard with a gun

The Helsinki Court of Appeal upheld the sentence handed down to the man by the district court.

Helsinki the court of appeals did not grant leave to appeal to a man who threatened a security guard with a gun and drove at outrageous speeds.

It was about a case where a man tried to steal a mobile phone protective cover and tempered glass from an electronics store in Vantaa.

When the guard did not intervene, the man resisted the arrest by shouting aggressively, flailing his arms and yanking himself out of the guard’s grip and pushing him. The security guard used a gas spray because of the man’s resistance.

After that, the man fled to a vehicle outside the store and threatened the security guard with an air weapon that resembled a firearm.

Before the act, the man stole a mobile phone worth more than a thousand euros from another nearby electronics store.

The acts took place in May 2021.

Under two months after the incident, the man drove 155 kilometers per hour on Tuusulanväylä in the 80 kilometer restricted area with one passenger. Four days later, the man drove on Järvenpääntie at a speed of 118 kilometers per hour in a 60 kilometer zone.

The District Court of Eastern Uusimaa convicted the man of assault, illegal threat, theft, attempted theft, resisting a person maintaining order, and two counts of aggravated speeding and two counts of driving a vehicle without a driver’s license.

The district court sentenced the man to a total of 80 days in prison for all his actions. The court took into account the one-year and two-month prison sentence imposed on the man by the Helsinki district court this year and the 15-day prison sentence imposed by the Etelä-Savo district court as mitigating factors.

According to the decision of the Court of Appeal, the district court’s decision remains permanent.