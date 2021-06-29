Crimes A man poured petrol on a relative and burned him to death in Pieksämäki – sentenced to life in prison

The district court convicted the man of degraded murder.

Southern Savonia on Tuesday, the district court sentenced a 37-year-old man to life imprisonment for burning a relative to death in Pieksämäki last October.

According to the law Lauri Juhani Taavitsainen killed his victim by pouring gasoline on it and setting it on fire.

The homicide occurred at the male relative of the perpetrator. According to justice, Taavitsainen first beat this man and demanded that he call a relative and his spouse to the scene.

When they arrived, Taavitsainen threw a relative’s wife on the floor, punched her in the fist, and kicked the man while he was on the ground.

After that, Taavitsainen grabbed the woman and, among other things, pressed the tip of his knife against his victim’s chest.

He grabbed the woman by the hair and retouched behind the car in the yard. Taavitsainen took a gas canister and an ax from the trunk of his car, poured gasoline on the woman and set the victim on fire.

The woman’s spouse tried to go to help, but Taavitsainen held the man’s throat from behind and prevented helping. After the man begged, Taavitsainen finally let him go. The man caused the fire to be extinguished with a powder extinguisher, but the victim died from the injuries he sustained in the fire.

Taavitsainen denied the charge of murder, but pleaded guilty to murder. He admitted to acting largely as described by the prosecutor, but said he did not have accurate records of the events.

Taavitsainen said in court that he had had a difficult phase of his life in the summer and fall of 2020, which had been due to a previous criminal trial he had reportedly experienced as a murder.

Towards the end of 2019, he had been convicted of several damages and ordered to pay compensation to, among others, a relative. For this, the matter was handled in court by a woman who was later burned to death by Taavitsainen.

According to a relative, Taavitsainen found the woman guilty of receiving a verdict. According to the evidence presented in court, Taavitsainen spoke, among other things, about “balancing the accounts” before the murder work and made threats against the woman.

According to the law, the evidence of planning strongly supports the fact that Taavitsainen acted with firm consideration. According to the court, the murder was also carried out in a particularly brutal and cruel manner, so it was a murder.

District Court ordered Taavitsainen to study the state of mind. On that basis, the court held that the man was at fault guilty at the time of the act.

According to the court, the man was guilty of degrading murder as well as a few other crimes.

In weighing the sentence, the district court attached particular weight to the prior consideration of the act. According to the law, the act was not an uncontrolled series of events in which the perpetrator has not been able to regulate his actions. According to the law, the perpetrator understood the consequences of his act for the victim and the punishment of his act. The court held that the act of murder was exceptionally aggravated.

In its consideration, the District Court concluded that, despite his reduced guilt, Taavitsainen should be sentenced to life imprisonment.

The verdict is not final.

STT and HS give the name of a man convicted of a murder committed at a reduced rate of guilt because of the nature of his acts and the punishment convicted of them.