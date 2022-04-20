Crimes A man persecuted an acquaintance for more than six months in Espoo: he demanded to go on a date and a bouquet of flowers appeared in his hand at the woman’s workplace

The Western Uusimaa District Court fined the man for persecuting him. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant permission for further proceedings.

In The man, who was born in 1996, persecuted a woman in Espoo for more than six months, whom he had met through their common boxing hobby.

In November 2021, the Western Uusimaa District Court fined the man for persecution. The persecution lasted from August 2018 to April 2019.

The man appealed to the Court of Appeal, but the Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant permission for further proceedings. The Court of Appeal ruled on the matter on Tuesday.

Persecution began in August 2018 when a man who played in the same boxing club began demanding the victim go on a date with him. Before the persecution began, they had had discussions on a buddy basis.

The man had received the victim’s number from the boxing group’s joint Whatsapp group and was often contacted through the app. The man also called the victim if he did not respond to his contacts. The man was also in contact with the victim’s brother and tried to arrange a meeting with the woman.

The woman tried to make it clear to the man that they were in contact only during boxing practice, but the disturbing contacts continued.

In March 2019, on the victim’s birthday, the man unexpectedly appeared at his workplace with a bouquet of flowers in his hand and announced that he was expecting a victim outside the workplace. However, the victim’s supervisor was allowed to take the victim out of the workplace along another route. The victim had found the man’s arrival at work really distressing.

Man tried to contact the victim from several different phone numbers. According to the victim, he could receive 7 to 10 messages and three to five calls from the man during the day.

Messages also came through Facebook and Instagram. The victim had been blocked on social media on several occasions, but this had always made a new profile.

The woman had to change her phone number because of the man’s actions. In addition, he quit his boxing hobby and said he would avoid moving around Leppävaara, Espoo.

The man stopped working only after the victim reported the crime. Prior to that, among others, their joint boxing acquaintances had urged him to cease his activities.

Man denied the persecution and argued that what happened was not true.

The man said the victim had previously been his friend. However, she admitted to having been in contact with the woman through social media and having called her several times in one day. He also told the court that their boxing buddy had asked him to leave the victim alone. However, the man himself claimed to have prevented the victim from contacting him.

The district court held that the victim’s account and the supporting written evidence, such as screenshots of the calls and messages, spoke in favor of the prosecution. The man’s claim that he had blocked the victim’s contact again seemed unbelievable.

The court also held that even if the contact between the victim and the accused was initially reciprocal, the man was guilty of persecution given the number of his contacts, the nature of the victim’s attitude and the fact that the man was instructed to leave the victim alone.

The district court sentenced the man to 45 days’ fine for persecution. The fines amounted to 270 euros. In addition, the man was ordered to compensate the victim EUR 700 for the suffering and approximately EUR 3,100 for legal costs.