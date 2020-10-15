Upgrade
Crimes A man in his thirties drove behind a passenger car on Itäväylä and fled the scene – There were two under 10-year-olds in a rear-mounted car.

October 15, 2020
in World
Helsinki police suspects thirty men of, among other things, serious endangering traffic safety and gross drunk driving due to suspected driving under the influence of drugs.

Thirty a man drove behind a car on Itäväylä in Helsinki on Wednesday, gassing sparks flying from the front tire of the car.

Police suspect the man was driven under the influence of drugs. The car involved in the collision had two adults and two children under the age of 10. After the crash, the man turned to Kulosaari to join.

“According to eyewitnesses, sparks flew out of the car. The right front tire was so badly damaged in the collision, ”says the director of investigation, the commissioner of crime Mika Helminen Helsinki police.

Helminen says that the people involved in the accident survived with intact skin. The left rear corner of the car that was driven behind was damaged.

At the time of the collision, the rear-end car had overspeed.

Police found a man Risto Rytti on the road in Kulosaari and caught him.

The man is suspected of aggravated endangerment of traffic safety, drug use offense, traffic breakage on the road, driving a vehicle out of court and aggravated drunk driving.

The latter criminal title refers to drugs because the man did not have alcohol in his blood.

