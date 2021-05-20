Crimes A man in his fifties insisted on his sexual partners for almost a year in Nurmijärvi – sentenced to probation for smuggling

The man had asked the victims to wear eye patches during sex, which allowed filming.

Eastern Uusimaa on Thursday, the district court sentenced a man in his fifties who had secretly described his sexual partners to five months in prison.

According to the verdict, the smuggling targeted three people with whom the man had sex in 2019. The verdict does not indicate what gender the victims were.

The crimes took place at the man’s home in Nurmijärvi. The man admitted to undercutting and prosecuting. He said he did not know his actions were wrong.

“Before the first filming involving sexual intercourse, he had asked each stakeholder for permission to do‘ what he wants ’. [Hän] has understood that a positive response from the parties also includes a filing license. ‘

The court holds that even if a man had been allowed to do “whatever he wanted”, he could not have had the impression that he would be allowed to describe his sexual partners repeatedly for several months.

According to the law, the unauthorized depiction of sex is an insult to the deepest and most intimate area of ​​privacy.

“There have been several shootings for each of the parties concerned over a long period of time and the parties have had their eyes covered during the filming, which highlights their [syytettyä] abuse of trust in him and thus the reprehensibility of the acts. “