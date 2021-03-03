Crimes A man broke into a private home and robbed a mobile phone in Joensuu, threatening his handgun

The man’s face had a black cloth mask at the time of its making.

Man broke into a private apartment in Joensuu on Tuesday night and demanded money from the occupant. In the end, he took his mobile phone with him, the police in Eastern Finland say in a press release.

Police are investigating the case as a gross robbery and asking for observations from potential eyewitnesses.

The robbery took place at Kirkkokatu 37 in the center of Joensuu between six and a half in the evening. The man rang the doorbell, and when he opened the door, he let him inside, where the suspect in the robbery picked up a handgun. The resident has told police that the man demanded money from him that could not be found.

The man had left the apartment with the resident’s cell phone. There is no information on the man’s direction of departure, police say.

Male he had a black cloth mask on his face at the time of his making, and he was wearing an orange jacket and terrain-patterned thigh pocket trousers. He wore red “sneaker-type” shoes on his feet and white pimple gloves on his hands. According to police, the man was about 175 inches tall and stout. He had spoken a clear Finnish language.

Findings about what happened can be reported either by e-mail to [email protected] or during office hours to the police emergency number 0295 415 455.