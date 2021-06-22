Crimes A man and woman smuggled more than a hundred children in swimming pools, 15-year-olds were also convicted of aggravated abuse

A man in his thirties who received a heavier sentence was convicted of more than 160 charges. According to the court, he was guilty of, among other things, the 14-year-old deprivation of liberty and persecution.

Eastern Uusimaa a district court sentenced a man and a woman to years in prison on Tuesday for smuggling dozens of children and sexual offenses against children.

Since this is a sexual offense case, the district court verdict is largely encrypted. The public record of the judgment does not indicate the quality of the relationship between the 32-year-old man and the 26-year-old woman, but they have the same surname.

According to the district court, the duo had jointly made a plan to photograph the children in the changing rooms of the swimming pools. The shooting was done by a woman with a cell phone video camera.

According to the law, the woman smuggled more than a hundred children under the age of 16 in about nine months. Of the victims, 50 were identified from the recordings. The youngest of them was five years old. In this regard, the duo was convicted of dozens of abuses and sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the court, a total of about 1,800 images depicting a child insulting sexual morality were found in their possession.

District Court also condemned the duo for aggravated child sexual abuse. By law, they had had sex with a 15-year-old child.

In addition, the man was convicted of exploiting the same victim when he had been 14. This act also involved, by law, the purchase of sexual services from a young person.

The man was also blamed for two outrageous attempts at child sexual abuse, one of which the man had legally tried to have sex with a 13- to 14-year-old child and the other to a 14- to 15-year-old child. Another of these was, by law, the purchase of sexual services from a young person.

In addition, the man was convicted of sexual abuse, deprivation of liberty, two assaults, three illegal threats, and persecution where the victim was 14 years old. The abuse was, by law, sexual sexual communication, but otherwise the man’s deeds were not described in more detail in the description.

Man was sentenced to a total of 166 charges for seven years in prison. In addition to conspiracy and sexual offenses, he was also convicted of a felony doping offense and a minor firearms offense. The woman was sentenced to five years in prison for, among other things, dozens of smuggling and child sexual abuse.

The duo were sentenced to jointly and severally pay more than € 138,000 in compensation to the victims of the smuggling. In addition, the court ordered the man to pay the victim of aggravated abuse EUR 22,000 and the woman EUR 7,000. The man still had to pay damages for his other deeds totaling about 14,000 euros.

BTI does not publish the names of convicts to protect the privacy of victims.