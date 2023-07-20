Crimes | A former hockey player who played in Tre Kronor is accused of rape

The player was arrested on suspicion of the act in May 2021.

Swedish the former player of the men’s national ice hockey team is accused of rape, says Expressen.

The ex-top ice hockey player was arrested in May 2021 on suspicion of assault, rape and attempted rape. All the suspected acts took place during the same day.

According to the indictment, the man grabbed the woman by the neck, punched her and finally raped her. The same man has previously been accused of sexual harassment and illegal threats, but then the investigation was suspended.

The plaintiff in both cases is the same woman, confirms the woman’s assistant Elisabeth Massi Fritz For Expressen.

According to Fritz, the evidence in the new case includes, among other things, text message conversations that confirm the woman’s story.

“My client is not feeling well. He has been exposed to terrible crimes, which has caused him trauma and the long waiting time in the processing of the case will of course affect him,” Fritz commented to Expressen.

The man accused of the terrible deeds denies all the accusations vehemently, his lawyer said Nicholas Rubenson For Expressen.