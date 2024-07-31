Crimes | A former BBC news anchor pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography

Crimes|Edwards, who is one of Britain’s best-known screen faces, was sent pornographic images via Whatsapp messages.

Britain’s former news anchor of the BBC Huw Edwards pleaded guilty for possession of pornographic images depicting children. Several media and news agencies report on the matter.

Edwards was charged at a court hearing in London’s Westminster on Wednesday with possession of child pornography on three separate charges, to all of which he pleaded guilty. The division of charges into three different points is related to the degree of seriousness of the images.

Edwards had been messaging on the Whatsapp messaging service with another adult man since December 2020, and in his messages he had sent a total of 377 pornographic images to Edwards. Most of these were legal, but there were 41 pornographic images or videos showing children, the news agency Reuters reports.

Edwards had asked the other man to stop sending images depicting minors first in February 2021 and then in August 2021. The men then continued to share legal pornography with each other until April 2022. The name of the other man has not been made public.

Huw Edwards is one of the most recognizable British television characters of recent decades. He was a BBC news anchor and covered the country’s key news events from the London 2012 Olympic Games to the Queen Elizabeth’s to die in 2022.

However, his career practically ended in July 2023, when the British Sun newspaper reported that an unnamed BBC presenter had bought sexual images from a minor. Soon after, Edwards’ wife Vicky Flind said the suspected host was Edwards. Other similar accusations were also made in public, but the police found no evidence to press charges, The BBC reports. The charges now discussed in court are not related to those cases.

Huw Edwards was shelved from the BBC from July 2023 until he resigned from the company in April 2024 citing health reasons.

Edwards was released on parole Wednesday to await sentencing, which is set for Sept. 16. He could be imprisoned for up to ten years. Although the prosecutor Ian Hope advised that a suspended prison sentence may be possible, The Independent – the newspaper says.