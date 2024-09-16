Crimes | A former BBC news anchor has avoided jail after admitting possessing child abuse images

Crimes|Huw Edwards was given a suspended prison sentence.

the BBC former news anchor Huw Edwards was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence on Monday in London, reports the Reuters news agency.

Edwards pleaded guilty in July for possession of pornographic images depicting children.

Edwards received a six-month suspended prison sentence. His parole period is two years. If he commits a crime during that time, the six-month sentence will be converted into absolute imprisonment.

63-year-old Edwards was one of the BBC’s best-known screen faces. He was suspended from work since July 2023 and resigned from the company in April 2024.

In a statement sent through his lawyer, Edwards says that he understands that the images in his possession were offensive and that they harmed the people in the images.