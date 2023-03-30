Crimes | A criminal gang walled a woman alive inside a tomb wall in Brazil

The woman who was buried alive had been the victim of a revenge attack by a criminal gang.

30.3. 20:42

in Brazil a woman buried inside the tomb building was rescued alive. He had survived inside the brick structure for about ten hours.

The woman was buried inside a burial structure located in the cemetery, where the dead are buried as if in shelves on several floors.

The police of the state of Minas Gerais, located in northeastern Brazil, told AFP about it on Thursday.

For rescue work was taken when cemetery workers noticed blood stains in a freshly sealed grave on Tuesday. The workers alerted the rescue workers to the scene.

“The police heard someone calling for help [hautarakennelman] inside, broke a brick wall and helped out a woman with head and hand injuries,” the police statement says.

The police according to reports, it appears that the victim was bricked alive inside a wall between Monday and Tuesday night in the town of Visconde do Rio Branco, a town of 43,000.

According to criminal investigators, the woman had been the target of a revenge attack by a criminal gang when the cache of drugs and weapons hidden in her house had disappeared.

The victim told police that she and her husband were attacked by two masked men at their home. The man managed to escape.

The victim is in the hospital and recovering. The police have said that they are looking for two suspects aged 20 and 22.