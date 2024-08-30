Crimes | A couple who abused horse girls in Naantali were sentenced to prison

Crimes|The owners of the Naantali horse stable were sentenced to absolute prison sentences. The man had had sex with children. The woman was sentenced for aiding and abetting.

Turku On Friday, the Court of Appeal upheld the convictions of a couple who ran a horse stable in Naantali for serious sexual crimes against children.

Last year, the district court had convicted the man of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sexual harassment. The woman was convicted of two counts of aiding and abetting the gross sexual abuse of a child.

According to the district court, in 2014–2015, the man had sexual relations with two victims. There was one sexual contact with one child and three with the other.

The couple demanded in the appeals court that the charges of two gross sexual abuse of a child and aiding them be dismissed.

The Court of Appeal rejected the couple’s appeals and sentenced Joni Johannes Silvani49, to three years and nine months in prison. Jenni Mirjam Rajala44, was sentenced to two years of unconditional imprisonment.