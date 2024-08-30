Friday, August 30, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crimes | A couple who abused horse girls in Naantali were sentenced to prison

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 30, 2024
in World Europe
0
Crimes | A couple who abused horse girls in Naantali were sentenced to prison
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The owners of the Naantali horse stable were sentenced to absolute prison sentences. The man had had sex with children. The woman was sentenced for aiding and abetting.

Turku On Friday, the Court of Appeal upheld the convictions of a couple who ran a horse stable in Naantali for serious sexual crimes against children.

Last year, the district court had convicted the man of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sexual harassment. The woman was convicted of two counts of aiding and abetting the gross sexual abuse of a child.

According to the district court, in 2014–2015, the man had sexual relations with two victims. There was one sexual contact with one child and three with the other.

The couple demanded in the appeals court that the charges of two gross sexual abuse of a child and aiding them be dismissed.

The Court of Appeal rejected the couple’s appeals and sentenced Joni Johannes Silvani49, to three years and nine months in prison. Jenni Mirjam Rajala44, was sentenced to two years of unconditional imprisonment.

#Crimes #couple #abused #horse #girls #Naantali #sentenced #prison

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]