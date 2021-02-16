No Result
Crimes A boy under the age of 15 was a victim of violence in Tapiola, police investigate as an assault

February 16, 2021
16.2. 14:33

Espoo A boy under the age of 15 was beaten in Tapiola on Sunday afternoon. Both the perpetrator and the victim are under the age of 15, says the director of investigation Hannu Väänänen From the Western Uusimaa police.

A police patrol has visited a location near the shopping center Aina on Sunday where the suspected assault took place.

An update was released on Facebook in district districts on Sunday about the assault of a 12-year-old boy in Tapiola. However, Väänänen does not confirm the information in the update, as the investigation is still at an early stage.

The matter is being investigated by the Länsi-Uusimaa police under the criminal title of assault.

