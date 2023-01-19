Thursday, January 19, 2023
Crimes | 85 homicides came to the attention of the police last year, the number increased by two from the previous year

January 19, 2023
The majority of murders, a total of 56, took place in a private apartment.

The police a total of 85 homicides were reported last year. The number increased by two from the previous year, according to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data.

The majority of murders, a total of 56, took place in a private apartment. Eight occurred at another private location. 20 homicides occurred in a public place and one occurred in a restaurant.

According to Statistics Finland, the proportion of homicides that occurred in public places was around 24 percent, which is at the level before the corona years.

