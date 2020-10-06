Sébastopol, Malakoff or Alma: these numbersms are forgotten in school textbooks, but sound familiar to French ears. These are actually so many battles won between 1853 and 1856 by the 300,000 French soldiers of Napoleon III and their allies. French-Russian group of archaeologists want to revive the memory of the Crimean War. On the edge of Sébastopol, in Crimea, the remains of six French soldiers have just been found.



This war left 90,000 dead on the French side. In 2013, while digging the foundations of a building, workers discovered the remains of 155 soldiers. The only clues they had were buttons of the 39th French line infantry regiment. Two-thirds of the dead died of diseases such as typhus or cholera. 164 years after the end of the Crimean War, the remains of the soldiers were buried in the French military cemetery of Sébastopol on Saturday October 3, without an official representative since France considers that the annexation of Crimea in 2014 by Russia is illegal.

