The director of the gym in the village of Solnechnaya Dolina in the Sudak urban district in Crimea, Bogdan Gapon, was questioned by investigators after local schoolchildren complained to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the condition of the sports complex.

On December 14, during a direct line, the teachers showed the head of state an emergency room on video and talked about the conditions in which they had to train. Three hours later they were interrogated caused by the director and all the gym staff.

Schoolchildren spoke about moldy walls and broken windows

Students from Crimea recorded a video message from a shabby gym. Children, dressed in sports uniforms resembling the colors of the Argentina national team, lined up with medals around their necks. They informed the president that they participate in both regional and national competitions, as evidenced by their awards.

This year it has become completely impossible to conduct our training here. There have been no renovations for more than 40 years, the floors have long since rotted, the walls are covered with mold, the windows are broken, it's raining from the ceiling, it's colder in the building than outside. Crimean schoolboy

According to the student, the authorities ignore their any appeals and the children have to train outside even in December.

In response to this, Putin reflected on the policy of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). “Sport is outside of politics,” the president concluded. The head of state also promised to help Crimean schoolchildren with their question. “We will definitely solve this problem,” Putin concluded.

The building has not been renovated for decades

During the interrogation, the director of the hall stated that the building had been abandoned since the time when Crimea was part of Ukraine. The man clarified that it was handed over to the school on November 30, but the children had not yet studied in the hall. The head of the institution emphasized that renovations will take place there in 2024. He could not explain how the minors entered the hall from where they recorded a video message to Putin.

According to the parents, the building had not been repaired for about 40 years and had been abandoned for many years. Room asked balanced and renovated so that children who are currently training outside have a place to play sports.

It is clarified that in 2019 and 2023, parents contacted the local administration with a request to resolve the issue and carry out repairs, however, according to them, no progress occurred.

The children are now temporarily training in the local school's gym. But there, according to parents, it is forbidden to play with a ball, since the premises have just been renovated, and the employees are afraid that the balls may damage the walls and covering.

The children's question to Putin from the emergency gym was called PR

Advisor to the head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov, commenting on the schoolchildren’s appeal to the president, said that the peninsula received the gym in not the best condition “since Ukrainian times.”

The children did not train in this gym; the building was in disrepair. Training took place outside in warm weather, and in winter – in the gym of a local school. The sport is field hockey. Who brought the children into the building of the emergency gym – a question for law enforcement officers Oleg KryuchkovAdvisor to the head of Crimea

The official emphasized that they decided to renovate the premises next year. According to Kryuchkov, someone used the emergency room for PR and solving their own problems.

In turn, the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) reported that it had already organized an inspection for negligence of authorized officials (under Part 1 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

The head of the main Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee for the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Vladimir Terentyev, instructed to check the words of the athletes. Soon, investigators will contact the guys and come to inspect the premises.