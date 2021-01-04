In the Crimea, in the city of Bakhchisarai, a 23-year-old man killed his one and a half year old daughter because of crying, it is reported on the site regional administration of the RF IC.

The department clarified that on the afternoon of January 3, law enforcement agencies received a message about the discovery of a child’s body in one of the houses of the city. The results of the medical examination showed that the girl died as a result of strangulation.

Investigators were able to obtain a confession from the father of the deceased. As it turned out, the day before, a man who abused alcohol beat his daughter and put her in a corner, and then killed her because of crying.

“So that she would stop crying, I grabbed the ribbon on which the pectoral cross was hanging and pulled it with force several times,” she said. Interfax representative of the department Olga Postnova.

After committing a crime, he came up with a version that the girl allegedly poisoned with carbon monoxide from a faulty stove, and forced her husband to confirm this, threatening with reprisals.

The man is currently detained. A criminal case has been initiated against him under the article on the murder of a minor. Investigators intend to petition the court to choose a preventive measure.

Earlier it was reported that in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a drunk driver on New Year’s Eve hit four teenagers.